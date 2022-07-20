TNUHDB launches app for residents of tenements

TNUHDB has rolled out an app for residents of its tenements to make various payments to the Board

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday launched a mobile application that can be used by those residing in TNUHDB tenements to make various payments to the Board.

A statement by the Board said the residents can use the application to pay their monthly contribution and the maintenance charges to be made by the Residents Welfare Associations under the ‘ Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu (Our household, our responsibility)’ scheme.

Alternatively, they can visit the website www.tnuhdb.tn.gov.in and the scan the QR code available on the website to make payments.

Along with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao and other senior officials, the Minister on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing projects of the Board, particularly those concerning the new announcements made by the government during the last budget session in the Assembly.

A release by the board said 417 RWAs have been formed so far in various tenements of TNUHDB as part of the “ Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu” scheme, of which 206 have been registered with the Registration department.