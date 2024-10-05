T.N.’s readymade garment sector to witness 10% revenue growth in FY25: Crisil

Tamil Nadu’s ready-made garment (RMG) industry is expected to clock a revenue growth of 8-10% as demand picked up in FY25 after prolonged sluggishness in the past two fiscals, ratings agency Crisil said in a research note.

This is a faster pace than the 3-5% national growth that is expected in the current fiscal, it added.

“Tamil Nadu’s ready-made garment industry, which accounts for more than 30% of RMG exports from India, will see volume grow 6-7% in the current fiscal. Growth will be driven by the Tirupur region, the knitwear hub of India, supported by improving demand from the U.S. and Europe. The government’s plan to review the PLI-3 (Production Linked Incentive-3) scheme for textiles to expand its scope to the RMG sector will support exporters over the medium term” said Jayashree Nandakumar, CRISIL Ratings.

An rise in cotton prices due to increased demand can be passed on to the customers easily, curbing any hit on profitability, said CRISIL in the report.