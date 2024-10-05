GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N.’s readymade garment sector to witness 10% revenue growth in FY25: Crisil

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Ashokamithran T.

Tamil Nadu’s ready-made garment (RMG) industry is expected to clock a revenue growth of 8-10% as demand picked up in FY25 after prolonged sluggishness in the past two fiscals, ratings agency Crisil said in a research note.

This is a faster pace than the 3-5% national growth that is expected in the current fiscal, it added.

“Tamil Nadu’s ready-made garment industry, which accounts for more than 30% of RMG exports from India, will see volume grow 6-7% in the current fiscal. Growth will be driven by the Tirupur region, the knitwear hub of India, supported by improving demand from the U.S. and Europe. The government’s plan to review the PLI-3 (Production Linked Incentive-3) scheme for textiles to expand its scope to the RMG sector will support exporters over the medium term” said Jayashree Nandakumar, CRISIL Ratings.

An rise in cotton prices due to increased demand can be passed on to the customers easily, curbing any hit on profitability, said CRISIL in the report.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Related Topics

textile and clothing / exports / industrial production

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.