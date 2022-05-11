TNCC organisational elections to be held June 10

‘They will be the foundation of the party’s campaign in the 2024 elections’

Elections to the booth and block level office-bearers of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, as part of the larger organisational restructuring of the party, will be held from June 10 and is expected to be completed by June end, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said.

On Wednesday, Congress MP and State Election Officer Gaurav Gogoi and assistant election officers– Neyyatrinkarai Sanal and Anjali Nimbalkar– and leaders of the AICC and TNCC, held a meeting with representatives from each block in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Mr. Gogoi said these meetings and the elections will be the foundation of the party’s campaign in the 2024 elections. “Today, we had a massive meeting with these representatives. It was discussed to take the message of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on various issues to the grassroots level. Congress workers will go to every booth and every village and take their messages to the people,” he said.

Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent allegation that the Congress was supporting left wing extremists, Mr. Alagiri said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi would not stand for any religious or political extremism.

He said 600 election officers had been selected to conduct the electoral exercise from June 10. Over 15 lakh cadre would be eligible to vote in these elections, he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the next TNCC president would be elected around August and the party would take efforts to have a female TNCC president.