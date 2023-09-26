T.N. State Wildlife Board holds 8th meeting

September 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The eighth meeting of the State Wildlife Board was held under the chairmanship of Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has been undertaking various initiatives for forest and wildlife conservation, such as the removal of exotic weeds and first aid treatment centres. As per an official release, the government of Tamil Nadu, along with the Department of Hindu Religious Charities, is making the necessary plans to protect the temple forests. It was also discussed to accelerate measures being taken to protect sea turtles.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu; Member of Sankarapuram Assembly Udayasuriyan; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest) Subrat Muhabatra; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, and other members of the wildlife board were present.