HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. State Wildlife Board holds 8th meeting

September 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has been undertaking various initiatives for forest and wildlife conservation, such as the removal of exotic weeds and first aid treatment centres.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has been undertaking various initiatives for forest and wildlife conservation, such as the removal of exotic weeds and first aid treatment centres.

The eighth meeting of the State Wildlife Board was held under the chairmanship of Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government has been undertaking various initiatives for forest and wildlife conservation, such as the removal of exotic weeds and first aid treatment centres. As per an official release, the government of Tamil Nadu, along with the Department of Hindu Religious Charities, is making the necessary plans to protect the temple forests. It was also discussed to accelerate measures being taken to protect sea turtles.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; Additional Chief Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu; Member of Sankarapuram Assembly Udayasuriyan; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest) Subrat Muhabatra; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, and other members of the wildlife board were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.