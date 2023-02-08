ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Congress Committee minority wing’s social media handle hacked

February 08, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

TNCC minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner in this regard

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Chennai City Commissioner of Police, alleging that that their social media handle (https://twitter.com/TNCCMinority) was hacked by unknown persons. 

In a letter to the Commissioner, Mr. Basha, who is also an All India Congress Committee member, said that there was a possibility that the hacked accounts could be used by persons for illegal acts, making those actually connected with the account liable and responsible.  

Mr. Basha has urged the police to block the account and track those those responsible for the hacking of the account

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US