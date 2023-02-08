HamberMenu
T.N. Congress Committee minority wing’s social media handle hacked

TNCC minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner in this regard

February 08, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Chennai City Commissioner of Police, alleging that that their social media handle (https://twitter.com/TNCCMinority) was hacked by unknown persons. 

In a letter to the Commissioner, Mr. Basha, who is also an All India Congress Committee member, said that there was a possibility that the hacked accounts could be used by persons for illegal acts, making those actually connected with the account liable and responsible.  

Mr. Basha has urged the police to block the account and track those those responsible for the hacking of the account

