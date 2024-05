A. Anishabanu, a student of the K. K. Nagar Corporation high school, has scored 493 out of 500 in the SSLC examinations. Anishabanu is the daughter of a truck driver, Akbarali, and A. Rahmathnisha, a home maker.

A. Anishabanu scored full marks in Maths, and 99 marks in English and social science respectively. She aspires to become a doctor.

The Corporation high school recorded a pass percentage 98.49 this year. Two other students of the school have scored 486 and 478 marks.

