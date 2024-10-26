Tiruchi Corporation ramps up efforts to detect and check dengue during monsoon

:

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up efforts to detect and check incidences of dengue in 43 hot spots in the city.

This is part of the preventive measures taken by the Corporation’s Health Department to curb vector and water-borne diseases during the monsoon, said a health official.

The hot spots were identified with the help of data collated by Corporation Health Inspectors following which camps are held to screen patients, especially pregnant women.

The precautionary measures include spraying insecticides, anti-mosquito fogging, dusting chlorine, conducting special camps following detection, as well as sending live mosquito samples to check for vectors. This would effectively reduce the number of such dengue hot spots in the city.

The data collected from the hot spots will help analyse such areas in the coming years and special camps will be regularly conducted to check further incidence of dengue, thus checking spread of dengue in those areas, said the health official.

Spreading awareness of how to curb breeding of the ‘Aedes aeygpti‘ mosquito, which spreads the dengue virus, and educating the residents about creating unfavourable conditions for the vector and distributing dengue medication in the hot spots early on also contribute to reducing the chances of dengue recurring, said a health official.

“Carrying out such measures after the rainy season in the identified hot spots will effectively check the spread of vector and water-borne diseases such as dengue, in the city. It will also help better prepare the Urban Health Nurses to cater to the needs of the people by visiting such areas regularly to prevent any recurrences,” said M. Vijay Chandran, City Health Officer.

