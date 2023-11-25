HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tihar Jail launches skill development programme for 1,200 inmates

November 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi’s Tihar Prison has launched a skill development program to promote sustainable livelihoods for around 1,200 undertrial inmates in partnership with a private hospital in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

‘Parambh’, the 340-hour long National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 4 course training programme, will be conducted in line with the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) guidelines. The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) will serve as the certifying agency.

THSC-appointed assessors will evaluate the candidates, and upon successful completion and certification, placement workshops and mock interviews will be organised for the 1,200 trainees. Industry representatives will have the opportunity of interacting directly with the inmates, which is expected to foster huge trust among the inmates about programme outcome, officials said.

Tihar Jail has launched the programme in partnership with Max Healthcare. “We are delighted to be able to partner with Tihar Jail in the largest-ever skill training program for jail inmates in India,” said Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. We hope this will enable them to lead productive lives upon their release, and contribute to making society better and safer.”

Tihar Director-General Sanjay Beniwal added: “We began “Prarambh” in February this year, and I am delighted to share that 94% of the inmates who were assessed for the programme were certified. The high success rate vindicates the training quality and the dedication of the participants. Initiatives like these have breathed new life into inmates’ hearts, who till now had felt hopelessness and despair.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.