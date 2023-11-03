Tiger, tiger burning right

November 03, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

A pile of twigs burns in the middle of the arid Tibetan landscape. Around it crouches scores of people taking off various vestments— hats, cloaks and belts — made of animal skin. Then, they fling these pieces of fur into the crackling fire, cheering through the haze of smoke and flames.

This archival footage, capturing a response to the Dalai Lama’s call to ban the use of animal skins in ceremonies back in 2006, is one of the most dramatic ones in Project Tiger, a new documentary to mark the 50 year anniversary of this conservation project. The feature-length film, supported by Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Limited, Discovery Village and Rainmatter Foundation, offers a nuanced, comprehensive take on the project, one of the largest such efforts in the world.

“We wanted to document the history of it,” says filmmaker Kalyan Varma of Nature inFocus, a Bengaluru-based production house specialising in stories from the natural world, that is behind this new film. Most people, he points out, are only aware of this project’s last 15-20 years, but it has a long, complex history that goes far beyond that. “People need to know all that has happened,” says Kalyan, who started working on the film two years.

Fifty years of tigers

Project Tiger draws on several people’s memories, opinions and thoughts to piece together a story that flows like a straight-up thriller, interspersed by moments of lightness and hope. Some of these include Emmy award-winning Indian filmmaker and conservationist Belinda Wright; Bittu Sahgal, the founder of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation; Dr K Ullas Karanth, the world’s foremost tiger expert, environmental historian, Mahesh Rangarajan and Sita Jamra, a forest officer with over 15 years of experience, among others.

“We picked the best people,” says Kalyan, pointing out that they ensured that there were representatives from the science space, forest department and local communities, in addition to conservationists who had been actively fighting for the tiger over the last 50 years.

Through these interviews, interlaced with rare archival footage and quirky cultural references, a viewer gets a ringside view of the complex relationship between tigers and man, one which has evolved over centuries and continues to do so. For instance, as the film depicts, while human beings started off by being natural prey to these large carnivorous animals, the arrival of gunpowder changed the narrative. And yes, the sport of tiger hunting in the country, when it was governed by Maharajas and, later, the British Raj, was terrible for the species, too. “We wanted to tell different narratives that people didn’t know, including the scale of hunting during British colonial times,” says Kalyan.

Enter Project Tiger

By 1973, when Project Tiger was launched, the number of tigers in the country was abysmal, with fears of the tiger going extinct. The number of tigers in the country has risen considerably since then — the last census said there were 3167. But the journey has been far from easy, something the film lingers on. “There were roadblocks on the way,” agrees Kalyan, adding that, overall, however, it has been a success.

Vijay Mohan Raj, APCCF, Karnataka Forest Department and advisor to the documentary, agrees. “It is about telling the world this five-decade-long success story,” he says of the film. Project Tiger, after all, was an “example of a synergistic government initiative with local people and the forest department playing facilitators. This enduring legacy needs to be packaged and taken forward,” he believes.

And while the conservation of Indian tigers is certainly a huge achievement, the story goes far beyond that. The beauty, power and charisma of a tiger also make it a perfect hook to draw people into taking an interest in the larger conservation narrative of the country.

“It is very hard to tell people to do something — to conserve rivers or fight climate change. But it is easy to fall in love with the tiger, says Kalyan. “It is the first wild animal every child gets to know. This, in turn, makes it the perfect flagship species, one that becomes an icon for a habitat, issue or cause.”

“In the name of the tiger, we are doing what we call ecological security,” says Vijay, pointing out that nearly 350 rivers in the country originate from tiger reserves. “It is the heart of the ecosystem. If we take care of the tiger, everything will be taken care of.”

Project Tiger will premiere in Bengaluru on November 4 at Marakata, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal. The premier will be followed by a live performance by Indian Ocean. To register for the event, log into www.natureinfocus.in/projecttiger.

