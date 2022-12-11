Three killed as car collides with truck in Armoor

December 11, 2022 06:37 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in a road accident on Saturday when a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Nizamabad district. The accident took place when they were travelling from Nandipet mandal to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

According to the Station House Officer of Armoor police station, the accident occurred near Chepur village when a Hyundai i20 car collided with a truck. The three persons present in the car died on the spot while the truck driver has been taken into custody. “We have registered a case and are investigating the incident to ascertain whose fault it is,” said the officer.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ashok, Madan Mohan and Madiga Ramesh. The locals who witnessed the accident informed the police after which they rushed to the spot. The police had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

