  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Three killed as car collides with truck in Armoor

December 11, 2022 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in a road accident on Saturday when a car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Nizamabad district. The accident took place when they were travelling from Nandipet mandal to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

According to the Station House Officer of Armoor police station, the accident occurred near Chepur village when a Hyundai i20 car collided with a truck. The three persons present in the car died on the spot while the truck driver has been taken into custody. “We have registered a case and are investigating the incident to ascertain whose fault it is,” said the officer.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ashok, Madan Mohan and Madiga Ramesh. The locals who witnessed the accident informed the police after which they rushed to the spot. The police had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.