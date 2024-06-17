ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in brawl over filling water from common tap in Dwarka

Published - June 17, 2024 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst severe heatwave conditions and a water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap led to a brawl in Dwarka, leaving three persons injured, officers said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cross FIRs were registered on the statements of both parties and the case is being investigated, an officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, he added.

The police received two PCR calls that reported a fight in Dwarka’s Sector 19 on Saturday, shortly after which a team was sent to the spot for de-escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officer, the three persons involved in the fight are daily wage labourers who live in rented rooms with a common bathroom and water tank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the altercation broke out, they attacked each other with stones, said the officer.

“The three labourers came back after a day’s toil and while standing in the queue to fill their buckets, one aggressively taunted the other for filling more than one bucket of water, which led to a brawl,” said the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US