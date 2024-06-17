Three injured in brawl over filling water from common tap in Dwarka

Amidst severe heatwave conditions and a water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap led to a brawl in Dwarka, leaving three persons injured, officers said on Sunday.

Two cross FIRs were registered on the statements of both parties and the case is being investigated, an officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, he added.

The police received two PCR calls that reported a fight in Dwarka’s Sector 19 on Saturday, shortly after which a team was sent to the spot for de-escalation.

According to the officer, the three persons involved in the fight are daily wage labourers who live in rented rooms with a common bathroom and water tank.

After the altercation broke out, they attacked each other with stones, said the officer.

“The three labourers came back after a day’s toil and while standing in the queue to fill their buckets, one aggressively taunted the other for filling more than one bucket of water, which led to a brawl,” said the officer.