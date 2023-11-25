Three electrocuted at private hospital in Delhi’s Vikas Nagar

November 25, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

Three men, including an electrical engineer, died after being electrocuted inside a water tank on the premises of Commander Hospital in north-west Delhi’s Vikas Nagar, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Ranhola Police Station received a tip-off at 2.48 p.m. that three men were stuck inside the hospital, which was charged with a live current.

Subsequently, the police reached the hospital and found three people dead in the water tank, which was constructed inside the hospital premises.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar, 59, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, who worked as an electrical engineer at the hospital; Kunwar Pal, 40, who worked as a plumber; and Raman, 20, also a plumber. The latter were residents of Hastal village, police said.

“The cause of death will be established after the post-mortem. All the bodies have been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and further proceedings are being conducted as per law,” a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Ranhola Police Station.

According to Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Director, a call was received by them at 2.56 p.m. regarding the spread of the live current.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the site. There was a current in the underground fire water tank in the hospital, where the three men had gone to repair the motor. All were found dead on the spot,” Mr. Garg said.

A relative of the hospital-owner, Lakhan Singh, said: “We stand with the family members of the deceased, and are ready to help them financially.”

Raj Kumari, wife and mother of Kunwar and Raman Pal, said: “I received a call around 5 p.m. and I rushed to the hospital. When I reached near the main gate of the hospital, people stopped me, but nobody told me what happened.”

