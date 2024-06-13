ADVERTISEMENT

Three constables suspended and two attached to headquarters

Published - June 13, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three constables of the Mangalhat police station were suspended while two others were attached to the headquarters for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from criminals.

The orders were issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday.

As per the orders issued following an internal inquiry, the constables - Mahender Yadav, Tilak Raj and Shravan, were suspended for demanding bribes from criminals, including drug peddlers, rowdy sheeters and others. Narendar and Srinivas were attached to the headquarters.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US