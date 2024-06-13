GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three constables suspended and two attached to headquarters

Published - June 13, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Three constables of the Mangalhat police station were suspended while two others were attached to the headquarters for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from criminals.

The orders were issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday.

As per the orders issued following an internal inquiry, the constables - Mahender Yadav, Tilak Raj and Shravan, were suspended for demanding bribes from criminals, including drug peddlers, rowdy sheeters and others. Narendar and Srinivas were attached to the headquarters.  

