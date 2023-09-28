HamberMenu
Thousands bid adieu to Khairatabad Ganesh

September 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Khairatabad Ganesh idol being carried for immersion in the Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol being carried for immersion in the Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The towering Khairatabad Ganesh, standing at 63 feet, found its ceremonial farewell in the waters of the Hussainsagar on Thursday. This is the first time in history that the Bada Ganesh idol was immersed as early as 1:30 p.m.

In contrast to the previous year’s late evening immersion, this year’s procession commenced at approximately 8 a.m., culminating in the idol’s immersion at around 1:30 p.m. A midnight ritual at the Ganesh pandal marked the initiation of the idol’s loading onto a trailer, which extended into the early morning hours. Thousands of people joined the procession to witness the immersion of the idol.

Among the spectators, Shashank shared his experience. “Watching the immersion of the city’s renowned Ganesh idol was a joyous moment for me. I have been attending the procession for decades, bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha each time with the anticipation of his return the following year,” he said.

The grand Shobha Yatra continued from its starting point to Telephone Bhavan before redirecting towards the Secretariat. Excitement was visible in the crowd as the procession passed by the Ambedkar Secretariat, prompting everyone to capture the moment with their phones.

The idol continued its route, moving towards NTR Marg and concluding its journey in Tank Bund. A final puja was performed near crane number 4 after which, the idol was immersed,.

