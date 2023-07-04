ADVERTISEMENT

‘There were vacant beds in Osmania General Hospital during Governor’s visit’

July 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hospital clarifies that there were many vacant beds during Governor’s visit to the government hospital on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Following the visit of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to Osmania General Hospital on Monday, the hospital issued a statement clarifying that it was incorrectly reported that more than one patient was occupying each bed.

During the Governor’s visit, the total bed occupancy at the hospital was 889, out of the available bed strength of 1,092. The Quli Qutub Shah Department of Cardiology (QQDC) block, which comprises 660 beds, had 592 beds occupied. The Out Patient (OP) Department had 350 beds, with 254 beds occupied. The GHMC block had 60 beds, of which 33 were occupied, while the Liver Care Unit (LCU) had 12 beds, with 10 beds occupied.

“It should be noted that on specific days, certain wards may reach full capacity. However, once the doctor rounds are conducted, patients are adjusted and accommodated on all available beds,” informed hospital sources. Hospital Superintendent B. Nagendar emphasised that there is no disruption in services and that the hospital continues to admit patients efficiently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US