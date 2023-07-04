‘There were vacant beds in Osmania General Hospital during Governor’s visit’

July 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Following the visit of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to Osmania General Hospital on Monday, the hospital issued a statement clarifying that it was incorrectly reported that more than one patient was occupying each bed.

During the Governor’s visit, the total bed occupancy at the hospital was 889, out of the available bed strength of 1,092. The Quli Qutub Shah Department of Cardiology (QQDC) block, which comprises 660 beds, had 592 beds occupied. The Out Patient (OP) Department had 350 beds, with 254 beds occupied. The GHMC block had 60 beds, of which 33 were occupied, while the Liver Care Unit (LCU) had 12 beds, with 10 beds occupied.

“It should be noted that on specific days, certain wards may reach full capacity. However, once the doctor rounds are conducted, patients are adjusted and accommodated on all available beds,” informed hospital sources. Hospital Superintendent B. Nagendar emphasised that there is no disruption in services and that the hospital continues to admit patients efficiently.

