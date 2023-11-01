The new challenges on the CEO’s table 

November 01, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

There is never an easy time to be a Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Put it down to a diversity of New Age factors, the CEO is now up against challenges tougher than ever before.

Constituting the subset of a larger global survey, KPMG 2023 India CEO Outlook delineates the sharp edges of these challenges. The overall survey picked the brains of around 1,300 CEOs, of which 125 were from India.

A key finding of the KPMG 2023 India CEO Outlook: geopolitics and political uncertainty is the leading perceived risk this year for senior executives. The survey report notes that “the volatile nature of geopolitics and trade patterns, combined with rising interest rates and monetary tightening could act as a headwind for companies.”

In comparison to their global counterparts, only a tiny proportion of the CEOs in India entertain this viewpoint, the report says. “The level of confidence of CEOs in India in their own company’s growth prospects too has remained mostly unchanged from the past year (71 per cent in 2023 compared to 72 per cent in 2022), contrary to the declining confidence of CEOs globally (77 per cent in 2023 compared to 85 per cent in 2022), indicating their resilience in weathering the storms of uncertainty,” the report says. Among the challenges facing CEOs are — retaining talent in the face of an increased demand for work-life balance and flexible work models; growing the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mindset within the organisation; adopting disruptive technologies; and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into corporate strategy.

Prioritising ESG

Globally and in India, there is a massive shift in how CEOs are now viewing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) — as a core component of corporate strategy, and not as an supplemental feature.

The report says 54 per cent of CEOs in India (and 69 per cent globally) have fully embedded ESG into their business as a means to value creation. And 38 per cent of the CEOs in India (and a little over 35 per cent globally) are prioritising addressing environmental challenges such as achieving net zero.

The report observes that when asked where CEOs in India see ESG strategy as having the greatest impact over the next three years, they “voted” building customer relationships to the top spot with 26 per cent.

Talking big-tech

The report notes that 66 per cent of the CEOs in India (and 70 per cent globally) see generative AI as a top investment priority for their organisation. In India, 58 per cent of CEOs (and globally, 57 per cent) agree that ethical challenges are a significant obstacle to adopting generative AI within their organisations. In India 77 per cent of CEOs (and globally, 82 per cent) view generative AI as a double-edged sword, as it can both enhance cybersecurity efforts and create new vulnerabilities for adversaries to exploit. Despite these concerns, 61 per cent of CEOs in India feel confident in their organisation’s preparedness for potential cyber-attacks. Globally, only 52 per cent of the CEOs share this confidence.

‘Recreating’ the physical office

When the human mind has discovered new frontiers, it cannot shrink back to old lines of thinking, even though doing so is beneficial. The pre-pandemic office will make a comeback, but it will not look entirely how it did back then. ‘KPMG 2023 India CEO outlook’ notes that globally and in India, CEOs realise bringing the “physical office” back into centre stage takes effort and creativity. Towards that end, CEOs are ready to incentivise employees for working from office. Eighty-nine percent of the CEOs in India compared to 87 per cent CEOs globally are considering incentivising office attendance by linking rewards and raises to it, says the report.

The DEI dialogues

Against the backdrop of a growing emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the report reveals that in India, 52 per cent of the CEOs (and globally, 66 per cent) agree that the progress on diversity and inclusion has moved slowly in the business world. And 56 per cent of the CEOs in India compared to 71 per cent globally agree that scrutiny of an organisation’s diversity performance will continue to increase over the next three years

