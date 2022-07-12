  • In a manifesto for our troubled times, Undermining the Idea of India (Seagull Books) by Gautam Patel sketches the ‘constitutional’ idea of India, arguing that the devolution of power is necessary for the survival of any liberal democracy, and pointing out that the “right to choose one’s own government is the right to dissent.” 
  • With photographs and text, Migrant Lives (Penguin), edited by Radhika Chopra, turns the spotlight on the migrant workers of India and their precarious everyday lives. Shot during the aftermath of the 2020 lockdown due to COVID-19, the book captures their utter helplessness as they lost jobs, food and shelter.   
  • In Debarati Mukhopadhyay’s Chronicles of the Lost Daughters (Harper), translated by Arunava Sinha, tragedy befalls a widow while a young rebel is swept up by the new ideals of an organisation. With historical characters making an appearance too, it follows a family torn apart by treachery. 
  • Lisa Taddeo’s Ghost Lover (Bloomsbury) is a collection of nine fearless short stories centred on how women deal with obsession, love and grief. As Esquire puts it, Taddeo captures “the heterosexual female psyche at its best and its gruelling, unspeakable worst.” 