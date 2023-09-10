The Hindu Group’s Final FIC-OMC sports quiz to be held in Rourkela today

September 10, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bhubaneshwar

The final of the five series Sports Quiz organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), a The Hindu Group and Odisha Mining Corporation will be held in Rourkela on Monday.

The Hindu FIC and OMC sports quiz have so far been held in Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The venue for the final event will be in Bhubaneswar Behera Auditorium, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

This quiz is conducted in English, in two categories, Junior and Senior. Students of classes 5–8 fall under the Junior category while students of class 9–12 are considered seniors. Junior category participants will have to report at the venue by 9 a.m. and the senior category participants by 1 p.m.

Participation in this quiz is free and it open for all the school students across Odisha. Schools will have to shortlist the students for participation and register names through an online form: https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9

Two students from the same school campus and from the same category will be considered as one team. Maximum 10 teams per category from each school are allowed, thus a total of 20 teams can participate from each school.

The quiz will be conducted in two rounds — the preliminary round (pen and paper) and final round (on-stage). Six top teams from each category will compete for the top three prizes in the final round, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue.