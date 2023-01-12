The Hindu Future India Club sports quiz evokes good response in Rourkela 

January 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The sports quiz completion jointly organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on January 12 (Thursday) drew an overwhelming response from the students from across Rourkela, one of two venues for Hockey Men’s World Cup-2023.

This was the inaugural event of the five sports quizzes proposed to be organised under the guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Services. The quiz contest saw the participation of 550 students from schools across Rourkela. Students of 42 schools took part in the junior and senior categories.

The quizzes covered questions on the legends from various sports, their contributions, achievements, and on the new startups in the sporting arena. There were questions for the audience as well, and the correct answers were rewarded with a token of appreciation by the organisers. This quiz was conducted in second round– preliminary and the onstage final round.

While giving away prizes to the winners, Professor Siddartha S Jena, Dean-Student Affairs, NIT-Rourkela, said such activities would bring the best out of the students. Quiz Master Gautam Bose’s witty one-liners made the event more interesting.

Delhi Public School, Rourkela emerged winner in the junior category. The team of Nucleon Sahu and Shreyas B. Mohanta won the first prize, while Subham Kerketta and Abhineet Hota came second. The team of Akshat Bhujbal and Ishir Mohalik won the third prize.

The consolation prize winners in junior category are Amit Kumar Sahu and Pratyush P. Sahoo of Dr. A.N.K. DAV Public School. Subhramshu Mohapatra and Divyanshu Bishoi from Guru Nanak Public School, Rourkela and Priyanshu Jena and Sanket Pati of Dr. A.N.K. DAV Public School also won consolation prize.

In the senior category, Rudra Narayan Swain and Aditya Das of Chinmaya Vidyalaya (E.M) were adjudged winners, while Shubham Roy and Shivam Singh of Dr.A.N.K. DAV Public School won the second prize. The third prize went to Md. Sameer Khan and Rudra Narayan Behuria of St. Paul School. The two teams from Deepika EM School, Sucheta Das and Meera Ray, Pratik Rout and Arya Swain along with a team from Chimaya Vidyalaya (EM) bagged the consolation prizes.

The winning teams were given certificates, a shield, and a cash prize. The winners in each category were awarded a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team, ₹4,000 was for runner-up teams and ₹3,000 was for third prize winners. All the teams which won the consolation prize were given ₹2,000 each.

Teachers and the parents appreciated the initiative of the FIC and the OMC. During this month, the sports quiz event will be held in Sambalpur, Cuttack, Brahmapur and Bhubaneswar. Schools can register through the link - https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is also an option of spot registration at the venue on the day of the event. The date of the event at each location is also given in the link. For more information, school can contact Silabhadra Samantaray on 8249912123 (or) M. Ravi Sankar on 9010588788.