Daily Quiz | On cricket test debuts
1 / 5 |
This batsman still holds the record for scoring the most runs in his debut Test match — 314 runs. Name him. Also, what was the peculiar allergy that he suffered that hindered him (among other injuries) from reaching his fullest potential as a Test batsman?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Lawrence Rowe. Allergy to grass
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
The answer to question 1 also holds the record for scoring the third highest runs in his debut Test innings. Who still holds the record for the most runs in the very first inning he batted?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Reginald “Tip” Foster, England
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
Only six debutants have scored double hundreds in their first innings that they batted and two of them are answers to questions 1 and 2. Name the other four and the countries that they represented.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Jacques Rudolph (222 not out), South Africa; Matthew Sinclair (214), New Zealand; Brendon Kuruppu (201 not out), Sri Lanka; Devon Conway (200), New Zealand
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
Charles Bannerman, the Australian batsman who debuted in the very first Test that was played, scored an unbeaten 165 in the first innings he played in that match. While doing so, he also set a record that has endured to this day. The closest that anyone came to that record were Australian opening batsman Michael Slater in 1999 and Indian stalwart V.V.S Laxman in 2000. What is the record?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The highest percentage (67.34%) of the team’s runs in a completed innings
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
Narendra Hirwani picked up 16 wickets on debut against the West Indies in Chennai, equalling the record set by which other bowler on debut? Also which team did he represent?
COMMents
SHARE