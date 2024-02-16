Daily Quiz | On cricket test debuts

1 / 5 | This batsman still holds the record for scoring the most runs in his debut Test match — 314 runs. Name him. Also, what was the peculiar allergy that he suffered that hindered him (among other injuries) from reaching his fullest potential as a Test batsman? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lawrence Rowe. Allergy to grass SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The answer to question 1 also holds the record for scoring the third highest runs in his debut Test innings. Who still holds the record for the most runs in the very first inning he batted? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Reginald “Tip” Foster, England SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Only six debutants have scored double hundreds in their first innings that they batted and two of them are answers to questions 1 and 2. Name the other four and the countries that they represented. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jacques Rudolph (222 not out), South Africa; Matthew Sinclair (214), New Zealand; Brendon Kuruppu (201 not out), Sri Lanka; Devon Conway (200), New Zealand SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Charles Bannerman, the Australian batsman who debuted in the very first Test that was played, scored an unbeaten 165 in the first innings he played in that match. While doing so, he also set a record that has endured to this day. The closest that anyone came to that record were Australian opening batsman Michael Slater in 1999 and Indian stalwart V.V.S Laxman in 2000. What is the record? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The highest percentage (67.34%) of the team’s runs in a completed innings SHOW ANSWER