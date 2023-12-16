GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Archives at NCBS announces call for the Obaid Siddiqi Chair

December 16, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Archives at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) has announced a call for the Obaid Siddiqi Chair in the History and Culture of Science 2024-25.

The announcement said, “The Obaid Siddiqi Chair will be awarded to a distinguished scholar with a substantial body of work that deepens our understanding of the history and culture of science,” it states, adding that the applicant should be known for transcending disciplinary boundaries in their work and engaging with the public. Previous chairs include M.D. Madhusudan and G.N. Devy, while the current one is Gita Chadha, whose scholarship lies in the areas of science studies, visual cultures, and pedagogy.  

This position, which is supported by TNQ Technologies, is open to individuals from all around the world, and there is no restriction on an applicant’s discipline or completed level of education.  

The last date for application is January 3, 2024, and the award will be confirmed by early April. To know more log into https://archives.ncbs.res.in/os. 

