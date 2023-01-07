HamberMenu
Tenders for construction of three TIMS approved

January 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The tender for construction of three super specialty Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals has been approved by the commissionerate of tenders and a letter of acceptance has been issued by the Roads and Buildings department to the successful bidders.

In this regard, Larsen and Tourbro bagged the contract of TIMS LB Nagar for ₹668 crore, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures bagged contract of TIMS Sanathnagar for ₹667 crore and DEC Infrastructure and Projects bagged contract of TIMS Alwal for ₹669 crore.

Last year, the Telangana government had accorded administrative sanction for construction of TIMS at three places across the GHMC limits.

