Ten cobras rescued on Naga Panchami day in Hyderabad

August 22, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) and People For Animals (PFA) joined forces on Monday, Nag Panchami, to carry out a rescue mission of snakes. A total of 10 cobras were rescued from danger - nine from Shalibanda, and one from Hussaini Alam.

Naga Panchami is an auspicious day for Hindus where prayers and milk are offered to the serpent god.

All the snakes were very weak and three of them had their mouths stitched. With the aid of 20 dedicated volunteers, these reptiles were liberated from the clutches of snake charmers. We will be starting the treatment of the snakes and hope they recover soon. Once they recover, they will be released back to in nature, said Soudharm Bhandari, coordinator of GHSCPA.