Telecom Act allows for licensing OTT apps: COAI

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents India’s telecom firms, on Tuesday said that over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms like WhatsApp are indeed classified as access services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. This interpretation, which government officials have disputed in the past, came as a response to tech companies’ pushback against telcos’ demands that the former be placed under a licensing framework, like they are.

“As per our understanding, OTT communication services are covered under the new Telecom Act as an access service,” COAI director general S.P. Kocchar said in a statement. “To address the issues of non-level playing field and ensure adoption of principles of ‘same service, same rule’, these competing and substitutable services should be included under Access Services authorization under the new framework, he added.

Then Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in Parliament last year that a provision to license OTT apps under the Telecom Act had been removed before introduction in the Lok Sabha, but the COAI insists that the Act does have the power to require a licensing framework for such services.

Digital rights groups, which had said, forebodingly, that this interpretation of the Telecom Act is a possibility — oppose such requirements on privacy and Net Neutrality grounds. The latter posits that all traffic on the internet must be treated equally, and placing such licencing requirements for online communications goes against the nature of the Internet.

Tech firms have also pushed back on telcos’ demands that they be placed under a licensing framework. Their argument, encapsulated in a press note issued on Monday by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), boils down to this: online platforms do not have the infrastructure that telcos do, such as spectrum and extensive physical infrastructure like cell towers, and thus a licensing framework along those lines is not justified.

“It is crucial to understand that telecom service providers (TSPs) operate across all seven layers of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model,” Dr. Kocchar said in response. “In the 4G/5G era, TSPs deliver their services through applications that span the entire OSI stack … This characterization [by tech companies] is fundamentally flawed and misrepresents the technical reality of modern IP communications, he said.