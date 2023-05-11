Tele MANAS prevents over 20 suicides after Inter results

May 11, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) service counselled a lot of students dealing with mental health issues, as over 20 suicides were prevented after Inter results on May 9.

The mental health helpline (14416) in Telangana received a total of 1,133 distress calls on Tuesday, after the State government announced the results of the Intermediate public examinations. Out of the total calls, 855 were answered of which 230 were specialist calls and 625 counselling calls. The remaining 278 were hang-up calls.

On an average, the helpline receives about 200 calls per day, said a senior official. This was an issue which was not focussed upon earlier and that is why when the service is now available, there is an unaddressed need that is being catered to. People need to know about the facility, and thereafter, the society, including parents, should come forward and utilise the service so that extreme steps can be avoided, the official added.

Tele-MANAS is a 24/7 mental health facility which was launched on World Mental Health Day 2022.