Telcos set sights on contested 6GHz spectrum

June 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Even as lakhs of 5G base stations around the country lie unused, the telecom industry is laying the groundwork to secure for itself more spectrum in the 6 gigahertz (GHz) band, a demand that will play out over the coming years and pit telecom operators against technology firms.

The latter argue, as The Hindu had reported , that spectrum in the 6GHz should be freed up for Wi-Fi, as current technologies — which largely run on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies — can get clogged by huge number of devices in use, even if the data usage by connected devices was not that high. Wi-Fi on 6GHz does not face this problem.

However, the government has not yet delicensed or sold spectrum on that band. The tech industry, through the Broadband India Forum (BIF), argued in April for delicensing, which would open up the spectrum’s use for Wi-Fi. Government officials at the event cautiously struck a balance between the competing interests, at one point indicating that middle ground may have to be found on the issue.

In a presentation on Wednesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents telecom interests, bluntly countered the tech industry’s arguments on Wi-Fi: “5G offers better speeds than Wi-Fi [and] will be [the] preferred option for consumers, as it offers mobility along with the perks of high speed and capacity, compared to the stationary service of Wi-Fi,” a slide of a presentation by COAI Director General Lt Gen (Retd.) S.P. Kochhar said.

“India, which is already starved of spectrum and facing challenges to meet the continually rising demand for data services, cannot afford to experiment with such a valuable commodity to satisfy the wishes of select segments,” it was said in the presentation. Spectrum starvation is a reference to how high data use is in India due to low data prices.

Not that there is any acute starvation on 5G, though. Networks on the new technology are lying mostly unused, as few people currently possess 5G-enabled handsets. However, the telecom equipment firm Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report released on Wednesday estimated that by 2028, 5G subscriptions will account for 58% of all mobile connections in India, Nepal and Bhutan — the number is currently barely more than 1%. 62GB of data will be used in that year by people in this territory every month in 2028, as against 26GB in 2022.

Ericsson estimates that 5G subscription growth from 2022 to 2028 will be 70-fold here. While smartphone sales have plateaued of late, leading to a lull in 5G subscription growth, that may soon change. And telecom players are gearing up for 6GHz now. Dr. Kochhar admitted as much, saying that spectrum planning had to happen “5-10 years” in advance.

