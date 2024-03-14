Telangana woman honoured in U.K. for conservation efforts

March 14, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Hema Yellapragada, a native of Hanamkonda currently serving as a Warwick District Councillor in the U.K., was bestowed with the IIW ‘She Inspires’ award-2024 at a ceremony held at British Parliament on March 12.

The IIW She Inspires awards, given in 18 categories, honour women from diverse backgrounds who have made remarkable contributions in various spheres worldwide. Following rigorous evaluation, 30 nominees were selected to receive this honour at British Parliament.

Ms. Hema received award in the ‘Champion of Earth-Environmentalist’ category, acknowledging her efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable development. Her endeavors include collaborations with prominent organisations such as Clean Air Warwickshire, Climate Alliance and Bee-friendly, where she spearheaded numerous eco-friendly initiatives to address pressing issues such as air and water pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since assuming office as a District Councillor in May 2023, Ms. Hema has been advocating the implementation of a bus service connecting numerous households, thereby reducing pollution and enhancing transportation accessibility for residents.

Furthermore, she has partnered with ‘Heart of England Forest’ to bolster sapling planting efforts, with a goal of planting a minimum of 500 saplings in the coming year.

Expressing her gratitude for receiving the award, Ms. Hema reiterated her dedication to nurturing a greener and more sustainable future for her community.

Her father, Sudarshan Rao Yellapragada, a former professor of history at Kakatiya University and chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research, is a respected figure in academia and resides at Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.