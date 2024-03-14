GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana woman honoured in U.K. for conservation efforts

March 14, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Hema Yellapragada from Hanamkonda receiving the IIW ‘She Inspires’ award-2024 in the U.K. on March 12.

Hema Yellapragada, a native of Hanamkonda currently serving as a Warwick District Councillor in the U.K., was bestowed with the IIW ‘She Inspires’ award-2024 at a ceremony held at British Parliament on March 12.

The IIW She Inspires awards, given in 18 categories, honour women from diverse backgrounds who have made remarkable contributions in various spheres worldwide. Following rigorous evaluation, 30 nominees were selected to receive this honour at British Parliament.

Ms. Hema received award in the ‘Champion of Earth-Environmentalist’ category, acknowledging her efforts in environmental conservation and sustainable development. Her endeavors include collaborations with prominent organisations such as Clean Air Warwickshire, Climate Alliance and Bee-friendly, where she spearheaded numerous eco-friendly initiatives to address pressing issues such as air and water pollution.

Since assuming office as a District Councillor in May 2023, Ms. Hema has been advocating the implementation of a bus service connecting numerous households, thereby reducing pollution and enhancing transportation accessibility for residents.

Furthermore, she has partnered with ‘Heart of England Forest’ to bolster sapling planting efforts, with a goal of planting a minimum of 500 saplings in the coming year.

Expressing her gratitude for receiving the award, Ms. Hema reiterated her dedication to nurturing a greener and more sustainable future for her community.

Her father, Sudarshan Rao Yellapragada, a former professor of history at Kakatiya University and chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research, is a respected figure in academia and resides at Srinagar Colony in Hanamkonda.

