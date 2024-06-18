Telangana to have one trauma care centre every 35 km

With the rise in highway accidents, the Health Department plans to establish a trauma care centre every 35 kilometres, aiming for a total of 75 centres across the State. During a media interaction on Tuesday, Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha announced that these trauma care centres will be connected to diagnostic centres and nearby government hospitals to enhance service delivery and patient care.

The Minister also mentioned that, in addition to the ongoing efforts of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Commissioner of Food Safety, a new task force will soon be formed to inspect private clinical establishments. “Private hospitals will be required to display their rates according to the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010. Non-compliance will result in an initial notice, followed by potential licence cancellation,” he said.

He highlighted that the previous government established medical colleges across the state without proper regional surveys, causing issues such as faculty shortages.

Regarding the new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH), he said the government is awaiting the Telangana High Court’s order. “If the court approves demolition, we will immediately begin construction of a new building on the same premises. If the heritage building is to be preserved, we will consider constructing the hospital in Petlaburj, Goshamahal, or Chanchalguda,” he explained.

Addressing the issue of high Caesarean-section rate in Telangana, the Minister noted that superstition contributes to the issue in some districts. Awareness programmes will be organised to reduce the rate, he said.