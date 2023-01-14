Telangana runs out of Covishield vaccine stock

January 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has run out of Covishield vaccine. The COVID status bulletin released by the government since January 10 has reported the Covishield vaccine stock availability to be zero, both at cold chain points (CCP) and district vaccine stores (DVS) apart from the State-level stores.

A large number of citizens are having to return back from hospitals after being told there is no stock of Covishield.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on December 23 in a video conference with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had stated that the State had 8 lakh doses of Covaxin, 80,000 doses of Covishield and no doses of Corbevax. According to the COVID bulletin released by the office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, as of January 1, the Covishield stock in the State was 69,850 doses, on January 9 the available stock was 36,740 doses and on January 10 the vaccine went out of stock.

Meanwhile, on the CoWin website, private hospitals in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts are still accepting slot bookings for Covishield till January 18. The situation is the same in Medchal district, the website also displayed UPHC Kukatpally administering Covishield for free but all slots were booked till January 18.

However, Covaxin remains to be in stock. As on Saturday, the State has 2,22,080 doses of Covaxin at CCP and DVS and another 52,870 doses stocked at State-level stores, taking the total available doses to 2,74,950. On January 1, the State had 2,96,770 doses in stock.