Telangana registers 40 COVID cases

April 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana, on Sunday, recorded 40 COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 51, taking the recovery rate to 99.47%. The total number of cases under treatment or isolation are 331. A total of 3,568 samples were tested, out of which eight reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49%. Out of the 40 cases, 24 were reported in Hyderabad, six in Khammam, two in Nizamabad and one each in Karimnagar, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal Rural.