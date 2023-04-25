Telangana records 52 COVID cases

April 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana recorded 52 COVID cases on Tuesday.

The number of recovered cases stood at 52, taking the recovery rate to 99.47%. The total number of cases under treatment or isolation are 363.

A total of 7,006 samples were tested, out of which 191 results are awaited. No new deaths have been reported, and the case fatality remains at 0.49%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 52 cases, 25 were reported from Hyderabad, four in Bhadradri Kothagudem, three each in Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir, two each in Jagtial, Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy and one each in Adilabad, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Wanaparthy and Hanamkonda.