HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana records 52 COVID cases

April 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana recorded 52 COVID cases on Tuesday.

The number of recovered cases stood at 52, taking the recovery rate to 99.47%. The total number of cases under treatment or isolation are 363.

A total of 7,006 samples were tested, out of which 191 results are awaited. No new deaths have been reported, and the case fatality remains at 0.49%.

Out of the 52 cases, 25 were reported from Hyderabad, four in Bhadradri Kothagudem, three each in Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir, two each in Jagtial, Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy and one each in Adilabad, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Wanaparthy and Hanamkonda.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.