‘Telangana number one in India in organ donors and transplants’

March 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As per data released by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) for the year 2022, Telangana has stood at number one position in terms of the number of deceased organ donors as well as in the number of deceased organ transplants. The number of deceased organ donors in Telangana in 2022 were 194, which is the highest in the country, this was followed by Tamil Nadu - 156, Karnataka - 151, Gujarat - 148, and Maharashtra - 105. In terms of deceased donor transplants in 2022, Telangana tops the chart with 655 transplants followed by Tamil Nadu - 553, Karnataka - 435, Gujarat - 399, and Maharashtra - 305. 

