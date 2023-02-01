Telangana neglected on nursing colleges: Harish Rao

February 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“Telangana has been severely wronged by the Centre regarding the healthcare sector,” said Health Minister Harish Rao on Wednesday while commenting on the Union Budget 2023. The Minister accused the Central government of being ‘stubborn’ in allocation of nursing colleges.

In her Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 157 new nursing colleges will be established near the existing 157 medical colleges set up since 2014.

Mr. Rao said that not a single college out of the 157 medical colleges was allotted to Telangana and now with this announcement, it was clear that Telangana would not get any nursing college also.

Other announcements

Among other announcements made during the Budget regarding healthcare was the mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. This will entail awareness among people, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0 to 40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of Central and State ministries. Facilities in select ICMR labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be taken up through centres of excellence. Lastly, dedicated multi-disciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research.

Private hospitals welcome Budget

President of Apollo Group of Hospitals Dr. K. Hariprasad said, “Poised to be the most populous nation in the world, health will be a critical socio-economic determinant for the progress of India. There is an increasing focus on healthcare as is evident from the Union Budget. Government healthcare expenditure has doubled over the last eight years and is going up further. Wellness and primary care being the areas of focus, it will have a positive impact on basic healthcare indices like Maternal Mortality Rate and Infant Mortality Rate. It is a positive and forward looking budget.”

“The Budget announced major initiatives for the health sector, which is a positive step towards ensuring that people of India have access to high quality healthcare. However, we believe there are some areas where assistance could be more effective. The establishment of nursing colleges will contribute to better infrastructure for students pursuing nursing degrees. Sickle cell anaemia disproportionately affects children living in rural communities with limited access to education or healthcare services, thus the move will help such people,” said COO, Kamineni Hospitals, Dr. Gayatri Kamineni.

Managing Director of KIMS Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao said, “It is great to note that the Union Budget continues to lay emphasis on research on healthcare. I commend the Union Finance Minister for this. I am sure many leading players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting edge applications and scalable solutions in areas like healthcare and sustainability.”