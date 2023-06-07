Telangana medical colleges fail to make the cut in NIRF-2023

June 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Not a single medical college from Telangana appeared in the Top 50 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2023 released by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

While there were only six categories until 2017, the ranking of medical colleges started in 2018 and since then, Telangana has always missed making it to the list. In 2018, the ranking was given for top 25 colleges followed by top 30 in 2019 and top 40 in 2020. Since 2020, NIRF has been releasing the list of top 50 medical institutions in the country.

There were five participating institutions from Telangana — Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Hyderabad), Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (Karimnagar), Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College (Hyderabad), Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (Hyderabad) and MNR Medical College (Sangareddy).

In the annual report 2022 released by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana, it was stated that there are a total of 26 government medical colleges and 24 private medical colleges in the State.

In the pharmacy category, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Hyderabad) stands first. The other four institutions from Telangana are Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research (Narsapur) at Number 75, Anurag University (Hyderabad) at Number 81, Kakatiya University (Hanmakonda) at Number 82, CMR College of Pharmacy (Rangareddy) at Number 85.

In the dental category, out of the top 40, only Army College of Dental Sciences Secunderabad made it to the list standing at 33rd position.

The top 50 list featured All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on the top spot followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College Vellore. The top ranking institute had a score of 94.32 whereas BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad which stood last in the list had a score of 49.71.