January 03, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana on Tuesday recorded eight COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at five, taking the recovery rate to 99.50%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 67. A total of 5,182 samples were tested on the day while 327 reports were awaited. No new deaths were reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49%.

All the eight cases were reported from Hyderabad.