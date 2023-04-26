HamberMenu
Telangana logs 50 COVID cases

April 26, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 50 COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 50, taking the recovery rate to 99.47 percent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 363. A total of 5,813 samples were tested, out of which 213 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 percent.

Out of the 50 cases, 22 were reported in Hyderabad, 4 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 3 each in Karimnagar, Khammam and Mahabubabad, 2 each in Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy and 1 each in Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Hanumakonda and Yadadri Bhongir.

