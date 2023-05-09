ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana logs 24 COVID cases

May 09, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Monday recorded 24 COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 41 taking the recovery rate to 99.49 per cent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation is 227. A total of 4493 samples were tested out of which 172 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 per cent

Out of the 24 cases, 14 were reported in Hyderabad, two each in Khammam and Yadadri-Bhongir and one each in Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Wanaparthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US