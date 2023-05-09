HamberMenu
Telangana logs 24 COVID cases

May 09, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Monday recorded 24 COVID cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 41 taking the recovery rate to 99.49 per cent. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation is 227. A total of 4493 samples were tested out of which 172 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49 per cent

Out of the 24 cases, 14 were reported in Hyderabad, two each in Khammam and Yadadri-Bhongir and one each in Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Wanaparthy.

