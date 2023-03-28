HamberMenu
Telangana logs 21 COVID-19 cases

March 28, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana on Monday recorded 21 COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 21, taking the recovery rate to 99.49%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 152. A total of 4,778 samples were tested out of which 192 reports are awaited. No new deaths have been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49%. Out of the 21 cases, 7 were reported in Hyderabad, 2 in Yadadri Bhongir and one each in Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet and Wanaparthy.

