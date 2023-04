Telangana logs 17 COVID cases on Sunday

April 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana on Sunday recorded 17 COVID-19 cases. The number of recovered cases stood at 19, taking the recovery rate to 99.49%. The total number of cases under treatment/isolation are 144. A total of 3,205 samples were tested, out of which 48 reports are awaited. No new death has been reported. The case fatality remains at 0.49%. Of the 17 cases, two each were reported in Hyderabad and Vikarabad and one each in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Siddipet.