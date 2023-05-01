Telangana govt. to recruit 1,827 staff nurses more for its nine new medical colleges

May 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government will be recruiting an additional 1,827 staff nurses for its nine new medical colleges, which will start enrolling students from this academic year. The government had issued a recruitment notice for 5,204 staff nurses in December 2022. A total of 203 staff nurses will be allotted to each medical college.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer from the health department said, “Permission from the government has to be taken for the health department to conduct a direct recruitment of nurses. The department had written to the government asking for the permission, and it was granted on April 30.”

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) of the Telangana government, on December 30, 2022, released a notification for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses. Of this, 3,823 vacancies were in the Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare; 757 in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad; 197 in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society; 127 in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society; 124 in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society; 81 in MNJ Institute of Oncology; 74 in Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society; 13 in Telangana Residential Education Institutional Society; and 8 in the Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1,827 new hirings will be in addition to the above vacancies, which will take the total posts to 7,031.

Applicants will be selected based on a 100-point basis, of which 80 points will be from the percentage of marks obtained in the written examination and the remaining 20 points will be awarded for their service in State government hospitals/institutions/programmes.