Telangana govt. sanctions five new DMHOs in GHMC limits

August 24, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has issued orders to appoint five new District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The allocation of responsibilities will see the deployment of these five DMHOs across five zones within the GHMC limits. Charminar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Khairatabad regions will benefit from a dedicated DMHO each. The incumbent DMHO of Hyderabad will take charge of the Secunderabad zone.

“Hyderabad has a large population with thousands of government and private health facilities. Currently, there is only one DMHO in Hyderabad, leading to difficulties in performing both statutory and public health functions. With this change, the State will now have 38 DMHOs,” the order stated.

40 more PHCs

The government has also accorded permission for the establishment of 40 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) within the recently-designated mandals. Additionally, the government has sanctioned creation of 30 PHCs across 30 mandals where the existing Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been integrated into the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

As part of a wider reorganisation, Dental Assistant Surgeons presently serving across the State will be re-deployed to operate under TVVP institutions. However, their pay and allowances will be drawn centrally by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

