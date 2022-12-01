Telangana government sanctions creation of 3,897 posts at 9 medical colleges

December 01, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has accorded sanction for creation of 3,897 posts in various categories at 9 medical colleges and attached government general hospitals across the State. The government will be allotting 433 posts per medical college located in Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Janagaon and Nirmal districts. The order released on November 30 by Special Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao stated that the Health Medical and Family Welfare Department shall obtain concurrence of the Finance department before initiating measures to fill posts sanctioned in this order. The recruitment of these 3,897 posts will be taken up in 33 specialties and divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said “Big boost to Aarogya Telangana, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide accessible healthcare for all. Telangana government sanctioned 3,897 posts in various categories at 9 medical colleges and attached government general hospitals under the Director of Medical Education.”