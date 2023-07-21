Telangana government sanctions 33 new posts under DPH

July 21, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government on Thursday issued a Government Order authorising the establishment of 33 new positions under the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. These newly sanctioned roles comprise 28 positions within the DPH State office, with an additional allocation of five District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) exclusively designated for Hyderabad district.

The sanctioned posts include, one Additional Director (Admin), one Joint Director (Admin), and one Deputy Director (Admin). Moreover, there are three positions for Assistant Director (Admin - State cadre) and four positions for Administrative Officer (State cadre). Additionally, the government has approved the creation of six office superintendent positions, twelve senior assistant positions, and five District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) positions.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has been directed to obtain concurrence of the Finance Department before initiating measures to fill up the posts sanctioned in the order.

